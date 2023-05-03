Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 747,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,804 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 11.6% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $31,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,731,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,944 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,615 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,148,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,103,000 after acquiring an additional 227,517 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,018,000 after acquiring an additional 828,601 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.03. 2,311,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,537,173. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.46. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

