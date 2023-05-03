Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Increased by Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 512,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,434 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 8.9% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $25,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,461.8% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,082,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,845 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Members Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $54.00. The company had a trading volume of 403,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,856. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $55.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

