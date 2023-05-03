VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 552,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 249,146 shares.The stock last traded at $17.48 and had previously closed at $17.51.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MY Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 930,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after purchasing an additional 142,228 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 832,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,504 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 808,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after acquiring an additional 61,057 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 710,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 133,056 shares during the period.

About VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

