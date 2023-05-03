VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (SUBD) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.10 on May 15th

VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF (ASX:SUBD – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Monday, May 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, April 30th.
VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF Price Performance
Featured Articles
- Eaton Corporation Goes On Break Out Watch
- B&G Foods’ Brand Portfolio May Surprise You
- 5 Best Ethanol Stocks to Buy Now
- Wall Street Thinks These 3 MegaCaps Have the Biggest Gains Ahead
- Logitech Shares Rise on Earnings: What Pushed the Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Australian Subordinated Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.