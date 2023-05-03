USDX [Kava] Trading 3.1% Lower This Week (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for $0.74 or 0.00002600 BTC on major exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $82.06 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,292.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.50 or 0.00411784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00115470 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00026379 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00038202 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000907 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

