US Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,678,000 after buying an additional 2,279,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,192,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,214 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Exelon by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,559,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Exelon by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Exelon by 487.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,899,186 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exelon Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $42.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $49.86.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Further Reading

