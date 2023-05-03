US Asset Management LLC Takes $134,000 Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,906,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,287,673,000 after acquiring an additional 55,341 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $737,759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,587,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,939,000 after acquiring an additional 181,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $617,753,000 after acquiring an additional 86,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 30.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $311,847,000 after acquiring an additional 276,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group Price Performance

NYSE RE opened at $382.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $244.57 and a 12-month high of $394.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.60.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.31 earnings per share. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 46.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on RE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.80.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.