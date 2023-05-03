US Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,590 Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Exponent by 152.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exponent in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Exponent by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Exponent in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 201.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Exponent Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $90.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 0.64. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.97 and a 52 week high of $112.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.89 and a 200 day moving average of $99.90.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.17 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 31.24%. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $199,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,641.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,712. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $199,856.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at $516,641.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,275 shares of company stock valued at $455,120 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.