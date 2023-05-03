US Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,271.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Selective Insurance Group news, EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $698,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John Burville sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $2,003,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,638,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $97.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $103.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.37.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The company had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.14 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is a New Jersey insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

See Also

