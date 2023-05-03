US Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 511 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,330,000 after acquiring an additional 283,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $447,098,000 after buying an additional 99,144 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 1,601,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of CI opened at $250.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.34.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.01%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $470,260.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,213,942.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total transaction of $810,119.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,833.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,752 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,479 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.42.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

