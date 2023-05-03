US Asset Management LLC Makes New $280,000 Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1,053.0% in the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 38,266 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,296 shares of company stock worth $18,906,171 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $66.38.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

