US Asset Management LLC Invests $143,000 in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 332.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 87.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average is $35.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

