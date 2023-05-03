US Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,657 DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 281.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XRAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 0.7 %

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, SVP Cord Friedrich Staehler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total transaction of $157,320.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,265.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

XRAY opened at $42.10 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $42.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $978.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.16 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 25.11%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

Featured Articles

