US Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 153,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Sempra Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE SRE opened at $153.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.82. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $136.54 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.90%.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In related news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,986,846. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

See Also

