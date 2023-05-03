US Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,679 City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,679 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in City by 80.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in City by 11.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of City by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of City by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get City alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $39,676.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,683.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 400 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $39,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,683.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $754,816.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,006.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

City Price Performance

City Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $89.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.93. City Holding has a 1 year low of $76.90 and a 1 year high of $103.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on City in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on City in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on City in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, City currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

City Company Profile

(Get Rating)

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. Its products produced and services rendered by City National include Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management and Trust Services. The company was founded on March 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, WV.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.