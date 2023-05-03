US Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 43.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,183,000 after purchasing an additional 109,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 900,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,601,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIT. Loop Capital upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $138.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $3,122,561.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 21,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $3,122,561.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,160,703.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 4,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $606,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,262,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AIT stock opened at $132.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.45. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $149.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business segments. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

