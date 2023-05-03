Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Given New $2.80 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.00 to $2.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 221.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on URG. TheStreet downgraded Ur-Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Ur-Energy from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Ur-Energy Price Performance

URG stock opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. Ur-Energy has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $230.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:URG Get Rating ) (TSE:URE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 11,756,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,815,000 after buying an additional 7,820,221 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,609,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 811,244 shares during the period. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,678,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after buying an additional 573,312 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,757,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,456,000 after buying an additional 527,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ur-Energy



Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

Further Reading

