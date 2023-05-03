Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $161.00 million-$164.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $171.30 million. Upwork also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.24-$0.28 EPS.

Upwork Price Performance

Upwork stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 6,134,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,807. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. Upwork has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $25.05.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $161.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.31 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Upwork

UPWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.11.

In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $129,966.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $308,640.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 964,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,952 shares of company stock worth $703,735. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Upwork by 30.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Upwork in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

(Get Rating)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.