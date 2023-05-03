Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.24-0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $655-670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $698.31 million. Upwork also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.00-0.02 EPS.

Upwork Stock Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ UPWK traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.14. 6,177,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,700. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. Upwork has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.07. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $161.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.31 million. On average, analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Upwork from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Upwork from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.11.

In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Upwork news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 11,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $129,966.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,126.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 20,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $240,112.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 936,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,742,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,952 shares of company stock valued at $703,735 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Upwork by 30.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

