Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.
Unum Group Trading Up 8.3 %
Shares of UNM traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.38. The stock had a trading volume of 667,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average of $41.42. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06.
Unum Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,463,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,752,000 after purchasing an additional 973,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,681,000 after purchasing an additional 557,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,535,000 after buying an additional 415,756 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have commented on UNM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.55.
Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.
