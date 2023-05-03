Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS.

Unum Group Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of UNM traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.38. The stock had a trading volume of 667,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.73 and a 200 day moving average of $41.42. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,463,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,752,000 after purchasing an additional 973,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,681,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,204,000 after purchasing an additional 836,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,681,000 after purchasing an additional 557,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,667,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,535,000 after buying an additional 415,756 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on UNM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.55.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Articles

