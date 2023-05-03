Unum Group Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Unum Group in a research report issued on Sunday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst R. Krueger now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.69. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Unum Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.78 per share. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNM. Citigroup upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.42. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.28%.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $674,039.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Unum Group by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,183,000 after acquiring an additional 534,069 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 201,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 16,562 shares during the period. Finally, apricus wealth LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 76,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

