UNIUM (UNM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $478.36 Million

UNIUM (UNM) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One UNIUM token can currently be purchased for $33.45 or 0.00117189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UNIUM has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. UNIUM has a total market cap of $478.36 million and approximately $88,311.69 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UNIUM

UNIUM’s launch date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,300,000 tokens. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 35.47125823 USD and is up 5.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $97,485.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

