UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Lessened by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 255 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 71 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.88.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $491.75. The company had a trading volume of 235,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,941. The company has a market capitalization of $458.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $486.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $505.49. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $449.70 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

