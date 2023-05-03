United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by Weil Company Inc.

Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics accounts for 6.0% of Weil Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Weil Company Inc. owned about 0.10% of United Therapeutics worth $13,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $923,703,000 after acquiring an additional 163,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $906,061,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after purchasing an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 40.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 549,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,091,000 after acquiring an additional 156,977 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.38, for a total value of $2,027,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,939.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.63, for a total transaction of $1,527,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,267,768.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.38, for a total value of $2,027,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,939.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,000 shares of company stock worth $51,810,940 over the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTHR. Argus dropped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $295.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $8.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.33. 388,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,803. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.60. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $174.36 and a 12 month high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

