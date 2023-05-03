United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Sees Large Volume Increase

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,706,943 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 3,504,463 shares.The stock last traded at $60.77 and had previously closed at $63.05.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.67 and its 200-day moving average is $68.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in United States Oil Fund by 6.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. CWM LLC grew its position in United States Oil Fund by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in United States Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in United States Oil Fund by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

