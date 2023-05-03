United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) & Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Financial Review

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) and Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Community Banks and Citizens & Northern’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Community Banks $950.86 million 2.75 $277.47 million $2.61 8.70 Citizens & Northern $106.59 million 2.60 $26.62 million $1.71 10.42

United Community Banks has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens & Northern. United Community Banks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citizens & Northern, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Citizens & Northern pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. United Community Banks pays out 35.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens & Northern pays out 65.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Community Banks has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

This table compares United Community Banks and Citizens & Northern’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Community Banks 27.77% 11.48% 1.25% Citizens & Northern 22.68% 10.38% 1.11%

Volatility & Risk

United Community Banks has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens & Northern has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for United Community Banks and Citizens & Northern, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Community Banks 0 2 3 0 2.60 Citizens & Northern 0 1 0 0 2.00

United Community Banks presently has a consensus target price of $31.80, suggesting a potential upside of 40.03%. Citizens & Northern has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.99%. Given Citizens & Northern’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Citizens & Northern is more favorable than United Community Banks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.4% of United Community Banks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Citizens & Northern shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of United Community Banks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Citizens & Northern shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United Community Banks beats Citizens & Northern on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Community Banks

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Blairsville, GA.

About Citizens & Northern

(Get Rating)

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company. engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit. Its Deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, Individual Retirement Accounts and certificates of deposit. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Wellsboro, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.