Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Under Armour in a research note issued on Monday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UAA. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Williams Trading upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. William Blair upgraded Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Under Armour Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.62. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Under Armour

In other Under Armour news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $650,750.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,425,912.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Under Armour by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 2,312.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 335.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

(Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.