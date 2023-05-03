UMA (UMA) Price Hits $2.12

UMA (UMA) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, UMA has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. UMA has a market cap of $151.20 million and approximately $106.89 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can currently be purchased for about $2.12 or 0.00007457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

UMA Token Profile

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 113,484,909 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,159,554 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

