Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,726 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.51% of Ulta Beauty worth $122,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.67.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $3.36 on Wednesday, hitting $527.58. 380,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,842. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.80 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $528.42 and its 200 day moving average is $487.61.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at $798,615.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

