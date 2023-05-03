UG Investment Advisers Ltd. Acquires New Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000. New Oriental Education & Technology Group comprises about 0.6% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 287.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

NYSE EDU traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $41.25. The company had a trading volume of 484,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,439. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.04 and a 200-day moving average of $36.07. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 0.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

