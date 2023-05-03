UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) PT Raised to $112.00

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $102.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UFPI. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

UFP Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $78.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. UFP Industries has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $99.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $790,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,284,171.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $790,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,284,171.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 46,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $3,985,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,426,827. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $7,106,975 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,532,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $760,045,000 after acquiring an additional 307,354 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,378,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $532,450,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,818,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,384,000 after purchasing an additional 101,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in UFP Industries by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,770,000 after purchasing an additional 45,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in UFP Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,890,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,787,000 after buying an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc engages in the supply of products primarily manufactured from wood, wood and non-wood composites, and other materials to retail, packaging, and construction markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail Solutions, Packaging, and Construction. The Retail Solutions segment sells treated lumber products, wood plastic composite, mineral based composite decking and related decking accessories, exterior sliding, pattern, trim, and facia products.

Further Reading

