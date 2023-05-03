Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $46.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.76% from the company’s current price.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.16.

Shares of UBER traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.47. 15,722,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,266,449. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.95. The company has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

