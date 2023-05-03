U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) Stock Price Up 3.3%

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.73 and last traded at $19.73. Approximately 30,828 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 32,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26. The company has a market cap of $104.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Get U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 129,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 2.45% of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF

The U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of 28 precious metal mining firms listed in the US, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong or South Africa. Holdings are selected by fundamental factors and weighted in fixed tiers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.