Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Trading Up 11.1%

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Rating) shares shot up 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.60. 147,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 133,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.44.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$3.51 target price on shares of Tudor Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$336.43 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, precious, and other base metals. The Company's flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of approximately 17,130 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia, Canada.

