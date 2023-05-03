TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.28

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 147595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered TTM Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $617.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $116,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,122.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at $2,079,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the third quarter valued at $237,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,427,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,712,000 after buying an additional 435,771 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 649,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after buying an additional 48,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 281.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board (PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants, five PCB fabrication plants in China, and one in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.