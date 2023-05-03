Truist Financial Cuts Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $110.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $103.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Leidos Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:LDOS traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.88. The stock had a trading volume of 275,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,042. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Leidos has a twelve month low of $79.41 and a twelve month high of $110.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Leidos by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

