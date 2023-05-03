Truist Financial Boosts Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Price Target to $42.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $45.70. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.83.

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,211.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $38,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

