TrueUSD (TUSD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.51 Billion

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 0% against the dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueUSD has a total market capitalization of $2.51 billion and approximately $1.51 billion worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 2,029,653,246 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,508,555,542 tokens. The official message board for TrueUSD is trueusd.medium.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @tusdio. TrueUSD’s official website is tusd.io.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD (TUSD) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created by TrustToken, TUSD provides a digital alternative to USD, offering a stable store of value and means of exchange for people and businesses. TUSD is used for remittances, e-commerce, P2P payments, trading on crypto exchanges, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

