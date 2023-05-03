Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Triton International had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $397.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Triton International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TRTN opened at $82.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.35. Triton International has a 12-month low of $48.64 and a 12-month high of $83.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Triton International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Triton International during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Triton International by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Triton International by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Triton International by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Triton International by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

TRTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triton International in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

