TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases 559 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB opened at $145.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.82%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

