TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Makes New $842,000 Investment in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,480,000. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,780,000.

Get Schwab Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCMB opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.50. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.96 and a twelve month high of $52.85.

About Schwab Municipal Bond ETF

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.