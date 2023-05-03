TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $957,000 Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,095 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $494.81 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $564.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $491.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total value of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total transaction of $298,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

