TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $443,000 Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 373.1% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $691,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

HDV stock opened at $100.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $109.88.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

