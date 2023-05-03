TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $335,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,454 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 10.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610,945 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,747,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,372,000 after acquiring an additional 178,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,286,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,934,000 after purchasing an additional 148,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day moving average is $18.80. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.89.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

