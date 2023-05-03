TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Fastenal by 617.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.4 %

Fastenal stock opened at $54.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $57.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.82.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.