TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $412.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $307.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $398.34. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $434.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

