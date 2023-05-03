Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Trinity Industries stock opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.38. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $20.07 and a 1 year high of $31.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $591.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.03 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jean Savage bought 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.29 per share, with a total value of $99,970.65. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,336.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jean Savage bought 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.29 per share, with a total value of $99,970.65. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,336.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Maclin acquired 4,500 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $95,355.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,742.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,285 shares of company stock valued at $295,043 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Read More

