Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Price Performance
NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $1.01 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 54.84% and a negative return on equity of 724.07%. The business had revenue of $18.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Trinity Biotech Company Profile
Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.
