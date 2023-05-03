Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $1.01 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 54.84% and a negative return on equity of 724.07%. The business had revenue of $18.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIB. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 26,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. 18.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

