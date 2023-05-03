Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.52-$2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.83 billion-$3.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.77 billion. Trimble also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.52-2.72 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRMB. Northcoast Research cut shares of Trimble from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.67.
Trimble Stock Performance
TRMB traded up $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,964. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. Trimble has a one year low of $45.43 and a one year high of $72.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble
In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 950 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $48,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,870.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trimble
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,989,305,000 after purchasing an additional 342,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,961,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $540,597,000 after purchasing an additional 40,607 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,088,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $408,939,000 after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,530,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,901 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 86,928.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,426,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421,180 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trimble Company Profile
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
