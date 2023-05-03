Trillium Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 311,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,240 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $23,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 141,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 325.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 52,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 40,315 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 18,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 128.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.88. 2,948,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,185,340. The firm has a market cap of $429.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.83. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $59.43 and a 1-year high of $98.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing



Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also

